Federal Election Candidates Getting Ready for Expected Vote – FV Labour Council President DJ Pohl Running for NDP in Chilliwack-Hope

Chilliwack – DJ Pohl is the President of the Fraser Valley Labour Council. Pohl was the volunteer campaign manager for Dr. Carin Bondar and her successful bid for Chillwiack School Trustee back in February 2021.

Now, she is the NDP Candidate for Chilliwack-Hope. As of August 4, a Federal election had yet to be called, although FVN and chillTV have heard from Valley candidates from the Greens and Libertarians.

From her Official Facebook page:

DJ Pohl is a community leader and lifelong advocate for justice, fairness, and equality. She has been a resident of Chilliwack for over 30 years and is deeply involved in communities across the Fraser Valley.Passionate about climate change, criminal justice, and democracy, she has experience speaking truth to power and has effected change locally, provincially, nationally, and internationally. DJ is ready to fight for people in Chilliwack-Hope as the Member of Parliament.DJ is a bold voice prepared to make positive change in the best interests of all community members. Committed to making life more affordable for everyday people, she is ready to work for you. Land Acknowledgement DJ recognizes we stand on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Stó:lō people.

Elections Canada dropped a bombshell on Tuesday, stating that they were ready with COVID protocol should a vote be called.