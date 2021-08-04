City of Abbotsford Requests Project Proposals to Prevent and Reduce Homelessness

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with Vancity Community Foundation, is seeking applications for funding for projects that will help prevent and reduce homelessness in Abbotsford.

As part of the Reaching Home program, the Government of Canada has provided over $1.3 million in funding to the City of Abbotsford to support homelessness related projects in 2021-2022. Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness by providing direct support and funding to Designated Communities, Indigenous communities, territorial communities and rural and remote communities across Canada. The City of Abbotsford became a Designated Community under the Reaching Home program in June 2020.

Project proposals must fit one of the three following categories in order to be considered for funding:

1. Capital projects

2. Services (housing services, prevention and shelter diversion or client supports services)

3. Coordination of Resources/Data Collection

Proposal applications are due no later than Friday, August 20, by 5 p.m. (PST). The Abbotsford’s Reaching Home Community Advisory Board, which is made up of various stakeholders representing a wide array of populations and interests directly related to program deliverables, will review all proposals and provide recommendation to City Council for project funding approval in October.

Potential applicants direct their questions to [email protected]. More information about the call for proposals, including application guides and scheduled Q&A sessions via Zoom, can be found on the City of Abbotsford website at www.abbotsford.ca/reachinghome.