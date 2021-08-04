BC Transit – Catch a FREE RIDE to the Chilliwack Fair August 7 & 8

Chilliwack – Hop onboard to stirrup some fun at the Chilliwack Fair with free transit on August 7 and 8, 2021.

The City of Chilliwack and BC Transit are pleased to offer free shuttles to the Chilliwack Fair on August 7 and 8, making it easier for everyone to skip the parking and get to and from the event conveniently and safely. To view the schedule, click here.

The 149th Annual Chilliwack Fair is being held from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. It offers rodeo, full 4-H competition, home and garden judging and displays, horse shows, live music, entertainers, a marketplace, delicious food and so much more. This is an all ages event, so there will be something for everyone!

BC Transit shuttle buses will run between Cottonwood Mall and Heritage Park, via Vedder and Yale Roads. The first shuttle will leave Cottonwood Mall at 9:37 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the last one leaving Heritage Park at 10:18 p.m. on Saturday, and at 5:46 p.m. on Sunday.

Fair patrons coming from Metro Vancouver can choose to take 66 Fraser Valley Express (FVX) from Carvolth Exchange in Langley, which will take them right into Chilliwack. A full seven-day schedule of 66 FVX is available at bctransit.com/chilliwack/schedules-and-maps or bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley/schedules-and-maps.

For more information about transit in Chilliwack, please visit bctransit.com/chilliwack.