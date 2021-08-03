UPDATE – Suspicious Fire Damaged Mill Lake Park Boardwalk, Repairs Well Underway

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police are still the investigating suspicious fire in Mill Lake Park.

Early Saturday morning July 31, just after 4AM, Emergency Services responded to a fully engulfed fire on a section of the boardwalk bridge in Mill lake Park, just off the Bourquin Crescent West entrance.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services extinguished the fire, preventing further spread to the park and homes.The fire burned through a section of the boardwalk causing the structure to be unsafe and no longer usable for park patrons.

The Abbotsford Police General Investigation Section and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service continues to investigate this incident. It is believed that the fire started shortly before 4:00 am.

If you have any information or have CCTV footage or dashcam footage in this area, please contact the Abbotsford Police department at 604-859-5225 text the department at 22973 (abbypd).

A reminder to everyone that we are experiencing unprecedented dry conditions. Please be responsible and abide by all fire bans and restrictions.

On August 3, Councilor Dave Loewen posted the rebuild update: It won’t be long and the bridge will be useable once again. Stay tuned!

Councilor Dave Loewen