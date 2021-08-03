Mission Bridge (Highway 11 Mission to Abbotsford) Inspection Work Underway – Lane Closures August 3 to 6

Mission/Abbotsford – Drivers are advised that Mission Bridge on Highway 11 will have one northbound lane and one southbound lane closed to traffic early tomorrow morning as a detailed inspection of the bridge takes place.

The bridge inspection truck went to the site at 5AM on Tuesday, August 3 and will be there until the 6th.

Two lanes of the four-lane bridge will remain open to single-lane traffic.

After the detailed inspection has concluded, a repair plan will be made. The northbound lane of the bridge will remain closed throughout this process. Additional traffic management may be required when the repairs are carried out.

Drivers are encouraged to consider alternative routes and are reminded to observe posted speed limits. For the most up-to-date information before travel, visit: www.DriveBC.ca