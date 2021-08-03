Don’t Call the Whatcom County Health Department – Follow These Steps to Get Tested for COVID-19 Before Entering Canada re: Bellingham Airport

Bellingham, Washington — The Whatcom County Health Department has been receiving between 800-1,000 calls per week from Canadian citizens seeking pre-border testing. Anyone seeking COVID-19 testing from the Whatcom County Health Department’s testing site at the Bellingham Airport for the purposes of entering Canada needs to follow these steps:
- Register for a Canada Travel test online at TestDirectly.com/whatcom.
- Anyone having issues registering online may call (360) 543-6904 for registration assistance.
- Registration is required for testing. The testing location does not accept walk-ins.
- The Bellingham Airport testing site, located near 4255 Mitchell Way, Bellingham, in Parking Lot A, is open every day of the week from 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. and from 3-6 p.m.
- Go to the testing location at the chosen appointment time. Please do not arrive more than 15 minutes early.
- The testing site is run by Northwest Laboratory. The laboratory cannot bill Canadian national insurance. The testing fee is $180 and there is a 25% discount for payment at the time of service. Payment may be made with cash, credit card, or debit card.
- Test results are available in 24-48 hours. After testing, Northwest Laboratory usually emails instructions for accessing test results before 11:59 p.m. the following day.
- Anyone who doesn’t receive their results within this time frame should call (360) 543-6904 for assistance.
More answers to frequently asked questions about Canada Travel tests are provided here. More information is also available at WhatcomCounty.US/CovidTesting.
