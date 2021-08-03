Don’t Call the Whatcom County Health Department – Follow These Steps to Get Tested for COVID-19 Before Entering Canada re: Bellingham Airport

Bellingham, Washington — The Whatcom County Health Department has been receiving between 800-1,000 calls per week from Canadian citizens seeking pre-border testing. Anyone seeking COVID-19 testing from the Whatcom County Health Department’s testing site at the Bellingham Airport for the purposes of entering Canada needs to follow these steps:

Register for a Canada Travel test online at TestDirectly.com/whatcom. Anyone having issues registering online may call (360) 543-6904 for registration assistance. Registration is required for testing. The testing location does not accept walk-ins. The Bellingham Airport testing site, located near 4255 Mitchell Way, Bellingham, in Parking Lot A, is open every day of the week from 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. and from 3-6 p.m.

Go to the testing location at the chosen appointment time. Please do not arrive more than 15 minutes early.

The testing site is run by Northwest Laboratory. The laboratory cannot bill Canadian national insurance. The testing fee is $180 and there is a 25% discount for payment at the time of service. Payment may be made with cash, credit card, or debit card.

Test results are available in 24-48 hours. After testing, Northwest Laboratory usually emails instructions for accessing test results before 11:59 p.m. the following day. Anyone who doesn’t receive their results within this time frame should call (360) 543-6904 for assistance.



More answers to frequently asked questions about Canada Travel tests are provided here. More information is also available at WhatcomCounty.US/CovidTesting.