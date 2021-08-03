Chilliwack Pride Festival – In Person – Sunday August 22 at Central Community Park (VIDEO, INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – The 2019 Chilliwack PRIDE Festival was at Chilliwack Secondary School and in the hurricane of the City debate over rainbow crosswalks on public streets.

Many private properties, First Nations lands and even the Chilliwack School Board office parking lot, displayed a rainbow crosswalk.

The public argument continues.

The 2020 Pride Festival was scrapped as COVID interfered with plans. (There was a scavenger hunt, but not a full blown festival)

Fast forward to 2021. The Abbotsford based Fraser Valley Pride Festival was on line only and concerns were that Chilliwack was not mentioned.

The 2021 Chilliwack PRIDE Festival will be in person, Sunday August 22 at Central Community Park from 10 AM to 8PM.

If you are an LGBT+, youth or Indigenous artisan or performer, you are asked to sign up to sell or display your wares, perform or volunteer with the Downtown Chilliwack Pride Festival. More info at this link – Chilliwackpride.com

FVN interviewed Teri Westerby, Board Chair for the 2021 Chilliwack Pride Festival: