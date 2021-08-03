BC Rivers Day – River Cleanup – Sunday September 26 at Chilliwack Fish and Game Club

Chilliwack – In celebration of BC Rivers Day, the Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society will finally be able to host a less restricted river cleanup – fingers crossed.

The event at Chilliwack Fish and Game Club will be a smaller scale and according to any Public Health Orders (PHO) that are in place at that time.

Registration will be a PRE-REGISTRATION only as are limiting this cleanup to 100 volunteers.

What organizers are seeing on the ground is that most of the garbage is getting further and further up the Chilliwack River Valley and in more remote locations. What is needed are more experienced volunteers who have the physical ability and resources (vehicles) to access these areas.

Thankfully, there’s the Adopt-A-River group on the more accessible spots along the Vedder River

If you would like to pre-register please email [email protected] and include your full name and the names of the people in your group as well as your phone number and emergency contact.

Every pre-registered volunteer will receive a raffle ticket at check-in (8:30 am at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club) for a small raffle.