Basketball Road Trip? – CEBL Announces Artist Lineup For 2021 Championship Weekend In Edmonton Including Roy Wood$, Kardinal Offishall, 4Korners

Edmonton/Fraser Valley – The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) will host the biggest basketball celebration of the country when CEBL Championship Weekend comes to the Expo Centre in Edmonton from August 18 – 22. As part of this celebration, the CEBL revealed Tuesday the full lineup of musical artists performing during the five-day event.



Canadian rapper and singer Roy Wood$ currently signed on to OVO Sound, the record label co-founded by acclaimed Canadian rapper and singer Drake, will headline the Championship Weekend festival at 10 p.m. August 20 at main stage at Expo Centre.



Toronto rapper and record producer Kardinal Offishall popularly credited as “Canada’s hip hop ambassador”, will be the official halftime performer of the CEBL Championship game August 22 at 2 p.m.



4Korners, an acclaimed DJ and music producer who has performed at major events including the Cannes Film Festival, the Olympic Games, and the NBA Finals featuring the Toronto Raptors, will be the official Host DJ of the CEBL championship game for the third straight year. DJ Alize will be the host DJ of the CEBL semifinals August 20.



Other prominent music acts for Championship Weekend include Lise, K4T, Kesara, Mitchell Lawler, Cab’ral, Kuzi Cee, OG Jonah, Selassie Drah, Evrlove Blake, Conch, DJ Alize and more. The full artist lineup and schedule can be found via the link here.



Tickets to Championship Weekend are available and can be purchased via this link.



Championship Weekend will be a five-day event hosted in partnership with the Expo Centre, City of Edmonton and Province of Alberta. It will feature the annual CEBL Awards event, a family friendly street-festival, tailgate parties, major concerts featuring top artists, a 3×3 Basketball tournament organized by EYBA, an NBA 2k gaming tournament, and the top four CEBL teams competing to be named CEBL Champion. More details, the complete schedule, and upcoming news about Championship Weekend can be found here.



All CEBL games will be available for live streaming on the CEBL’s new OTT streaming service CEBL+, cbcsports.ca, the free CBC Gem streaming service, the CBC Sports App for iOS and android devices, and on Twitch. The CEBL Championship Weekend semifinals and finals will be televised nationally on CBC TV.