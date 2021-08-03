149th Chilliwack Fair – Stirrup Some Fun – LIVE – August 6 – 8

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair will be LIVE this year!

The Chilliwack Fair will be 149 years old! Celebrate with us in person and/or online at www.chilliwackfair.com from August 6 – 8, 2021.

The annual Chilliwack Fair is a fair in the grand tradition, as it offers rodeo, full 4-H competition, home and garden judging and displays, horse shows, live music, entertainers, a marketplace, delicious food and so much more. This is an all ages event.

And… plenty of music too, including Judy Tuesday and Todd Richard.

Website info and full schedule is at this link, click here.