Dr. Bonnie Henry – One of 16 Appointed to the Order of British Columbia on BC Day

Victoria – Sixteen exceptional people will be appointed to the Order of British Columbia, the Province’s highest form of recognition, Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, chancellor of the order, has announced.
BC’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry is one of the 16.
The Order of B.C. investiture ceremony for 2020 and 2021 recipients and invited guests is tentatively scheduled to be held at Government House in Victoria in December 2021.
“As representative of the Crown in British Columbia and as Chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am delighted to welcome 16 new members to the order,” Austin said. “Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations. It is with great honour I share congratulations to these remarkable individuals.”
This year’s recipients are:
- Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot’in Nation
- Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver
- Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos
- Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver
- Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria
- Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver
- Debra Doucette (Hewson) of the District of North Vancouver
- Dr. Bonnie J. Fraser Henry of Victoria
- Carol A. Lee of Vancouver
- James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver
- Andrew Petter, CM, QC, of Victoria
- Dolph Schluter of Vancouver
- Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver
- Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver
- Marvin Storrow, QC, of Vancouver
