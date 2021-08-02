UPDATE with MAP – Evacuation Alert for Long Island Residents on Harrison Lake – Lightning Effect Fires

Harrison Lake – 4PM AUGUST 2 – UPDATE – Only one fire remains on the BC Wildfire service map. BUT, it is listed as under 50 hectares on the north portion of Long Island and listed as out of control.

ORIGINAL STORY AUGUST 1 -On Sunday evening, an Evacuation Alert for the north end of Long Island in Harrison lake was issued. There are a number of lightning sparked fires that have been in the area since Saturday.

From Kent Harrison Search and Rescue:

At 1630hrs on August 1st Kent Harrison Search and Rescue were requested by the Fraser Valley Regional District to deliver evacuation advisory notices to properties on the north-west shoreline of Long Island on Harrison Lake.Eight properties were visited by a crew of four SAR members on the 20′ Shearwater. The fire on Long Island is burning on the north-east portion.

From the FVRD Emergency Operations Centre:

Because of the potential danger to life safety and health, the FVRD has issued this Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

This alert applies to the properties in FVRD Area “C” on the north end of Long Island, Harrison Lake as shown in the mapped area below:

This alert has been issued to help prepare residents if an evacuation becomes necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO WHEN AN EVACUATION ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an evacuation alert, you need to be preparing for an evacuation order by:

Locating all family members.

Designating a place outside the evacuation area to meet should an evacuation occur.

Gathering essential items such as:

medications

eyeglasses

valuable papers (i.e. insurance, identification, and emergency contact numbers), and immediate care needs

Having essential items and irreplaceable personal items ready for quick departure.

Preparing to move

Disabled persons (with mobility aids & supports required to maintain independence) Children Elderly Immobile neighbours

Having supplies, vet records, and containment needs ready for pets.

Implementing a plan to move livestock to safety.

Arranging for transport of your household members.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible.

In the event of an evacuation order Emergency Support Services (ESS) sites may be activated for the purposes of family reunification, referrals to essential service providers, and Group Lodging.

Monitoring credible news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of ESS Sites

Ensure you are following FVRD emergency alerts by downloading Alertable on your mobile device, or registering to receive critical alerts by text, email, or phone (www.fvrd.ca/alerts).

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the FVRD’s Emergency Operations Centre or on social media – Facebook (@FraserValleyRD) and Twitter (@FraserValleyRD).