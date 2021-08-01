Metis in BC Day August 1 (PICTURES)

TOPICS:
Metis in BC, Chilliwack, August 1, 2021/FVN

Posted By: Don Lehn August 1, 2021

Chilliwack – Sunday August 1 at the Chilliwack Métis Association house at Sto:lo HQ on Vedder, was the Metis in BC Day BBQ.

Bison Burgers, Chilliwack Corn, Hot Dogs, Red River Cart Races, Authentic Tipi, Fiddle Music, Jigging and MORE! Lots of family activities and the perfect atmosphere to meet your Metis neighbours.

This was open to everyone and admission was by donation for the Nick Lang memorial fund. Nick took his life in provincial custody. Metis Chilliwack have a scholarship at UFV in his memory. Nick’s father Peter Lang is very involved with Metis Chilliwack.

