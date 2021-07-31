chillTV’s Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger!: “Mystery in Pimlico, Act 2”, Season 1, Episode 6 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Friday Night Vedder Mysteries, with Wolf Luger!: “Mystery in Pimlico, Act 2”, Season 1, Episode 6.

Well well well…we get to our exciting conclusion of the Austin Stone-penned, BBC Radio Classic…Mystery in Pimlico!

“Friday Night Vedder Mysteries” is brought to you by The Chilliwack Players Guild and chillTV!

The only thing that we are permitted to confirm is that the butler DID NOT do it!

Which brings us to our Wolf Luger’s own evolving mystery. Someone seems out to do harm to our charming host. Is it revenge? Is it all in his mind?

Stay tuned to tonight’s episode, all prepared with COVID safety protocols in place…or ELSE!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™