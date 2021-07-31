chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 29, 2021 with Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City with Chilliwack City Councillor Jeff Shields AND the premiere of Chilliwack’s NEWEST Real Estate program, “The Welcome Matt” with Matt Paisley (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 29, 2021 with Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City with Chilliwack City Councillor Jeff Shields AND the premiere of Chilliwack’s NEWEST Real Estate program, “The Welcome Matt” with Matt Paisley.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

An apartment fire overnight on Hazel St. ends in tragedy, with dozens displaced.

-Still tinder dry – Long Weekend travellers are asked to be careful and keep track of wildfires.

-Watch for motorcycles. A string of recent accidents has the Mounties putting out a safety warning.

AND

-It’s going to be a scorcher this BC Day weekend, STAY SAFE!

News Director: Don Lehn

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Jeff Shields, Councillor City of Chilliwack.

The Welcome Matt: Host Matt Paisley with guest Jason Laynes of Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX

