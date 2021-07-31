BUSINESS/REAL ESTATE – chillTV’s The Welcome Matt! with Matt Paisley – “Guest, Jason Laynes” Episode 1, July 31, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Welcome to the premiere episode of “The Welcome Matt”, with Matt Paisley, Chilliwack’s newest feature on local real estate topics!

Matt Paisley welcomes as his first guest, renowned local REMAX realtor Jason Laynes of Jason Laynes & Associates.

This episode initially appeared as a segment on chillTV News of the Week this week.

Any questions…Matt would love to hear from you, please email him at [email protected]

