Chilliwack – Sunday August 1 at the Chilliwack Métis Association house at Sto:lo HQ on Vedder, will be the Metis in BC Day BBQ.

Bison Burgers, Chilliwack Corn, Hot Dogs, Red River Cart Races, Authentic Tipi, Fiddle Music, Jigging and MORE! Lots of family activities. Meet your Metis neighbours!

More information below: