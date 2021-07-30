Additional Provincial Financial Support Through Red Cross for Lytton, Wildfire Evacuees – One Time Payments of $2000

Victoria/Lytton – The B.C. government is teaming up with the Red Cross to provide Lytton-area households impacted by the wildfire with one-time $2,000 payments.

In addition, all other households in B.C. under mandatory evacuation order for longer than 10 consecutive days during the 2021 wildfire season will be eligible to receive a one-time payment of $1,200.

These funds will be distributed by the Canadian Red Cross.

“Those who have had to evacuate, and especially those who have lost their homes in the Lytton area, have suffered so much in the last month,” said Premier John Horgan. “Beyond the current supports to address immediate needs, we’re hoping that by putting cash in the pockets of those who have lost everything, we can help them find some comfort during this difficult time. I want to assure you all that when it comes to recovery and rebuilding, government has your back.”

Each household impacted by the wildfire in the Lytton area, including the Village of Lytton and Lytton First Nation, will receive $2,000.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) provides immediate needs to evacuees. Services can include food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and information updates.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for people affected by wildfires across B.C. These funds will provide much-needed support for hundreds of families who have been displaced from their homes and communities,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We’re working with the Red Cross to get this funding into the hands of people as quickly as possible to alleviate the impacts of prolonged evacuations.”

Evacuated British Columbians can access the support by registering with the Red Cross online at redcross.ca (http://www.redcross.ca/) or by calling 1 800 863-6582, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Pacific time). The payments will be sent by e-transfer.

To be eligible for the $1,200 payment, evacuees must be evacuated from their primary place of residence due to an evacuation order for 10 consecutive days or longer. These payments will not impact eligibility for supports provided through the ESS program.

The program will be open until Aug. 31, 2021, for those impacted by the Lytton fire.

For those under evacuation orders for more than 10 consecutive days, applications will be accepted until 30 days after the evacuation order is lifted.

Chief Janet Webster, Lytton First Nation –

“I am very appreciative of the support to Lytton First Nation fire evacuees through the one-time Immediate Relief Fund, which will provide relief to families from the Red Cross. A heartfelt thank you on behalf of the Lytton Evacuees.”

Jan Polderman, mayor of Lytton –

“We appreciate the support of the Province and the Red Cross to our citizens who have lost so much. Their support in delivering this money to our residents, who are spread throughout the province, is just one example of the Province’s commitment to aid the citizens of Lytton. We encourage all residents of Lytton to contact the Red Cross to access this support as soon as possible.”

Pat Quealey, vice-president, B.C. and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross –

“We saw the devastating impact of the wildfires in the Lytton area with people facing terrible losses and throughout the province as people continue to be evacuated. My heart goes out to the families who have been displaced and face uncertainty, but thanks to funding from the Province of B.C. and the generosity of Canadians, Red Cross can support the needs of people with this financial assistance. Our teams have been in the field since the outbreak of fires, and we will continue to be here for communities in B.C. in the long recovery ahead.”