Abbotsfsord Agrifair will be an In-Person Event – Tickets are Sold Out for July 30- August 1

Abbotsford – Live and in-person, it’s The Abbotsford Agrifair! Note that the tickets are now sold out. No tickets will be available on-site. If you didn’t get a chance to book one, fair organizers hope you will come back and see them in 2022.

The Abbotsford Agrifair is a limited in-person event this year. “Yes, we are changing gears and have so much in store for you,” says Fair Manager Graham Vanstone. “It is thrilling to be able to make this announcement, and we want to thank everyone for doing their part so we could get to this point.”

This year’s theme is Driving to entertain you. If you already have your tickets, don’t expect a full size fair but there will be plenty of things to see, do and eat !

For concerts: Friday night July 30th will feature rising local artists Cambree Lovesy and Kassandra Clack. These two up-and-coming stars will heat things up, so dust off those boots and sidestep your way down. Saturday July 31 is Live Voltage, an international AC/DC tribute show; They are ready to shake you all night long! On Sunday August 1, it’s multi-award-winning artist Brian Doerksen will perform as well as The Arctic.

Hours for this year are 1PM to 9PM all three days, and sorry, no in/out privileges this year.

Web info here.