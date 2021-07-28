SURVEY – Harrison Wants Your Input on Proposed Off Leash Dog Park

Posted By: Don Lehn July 28, 2021

Harrison – The Village of Harrison Hot Springs wants your feedback on potential locations for an off-leash dog park.

Once a location can be determined, further consultation will take place to determine features and design concepts.

There’s no age limit on this important discussion. Whether you’re a senior citizen or a youth still at school, your opinion counts.

Proposal are on the map from the Village:

2021 Proposals for Village of Harrison Off Leash Dog Parks

Take the survey at www.getintoitharrison.ca.

