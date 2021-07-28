Salvation Army Responding to Heat Warning for Long Weekend

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – In response to the recent heat warning, Salvation Army centres across the province are prepared and ready to help vulnerable people, including the elderly and those living on the streets, by providing hydration items, shelter, and other cooling essentials.

“With temperatures on the rise, many of our locations are taking action to ensure the health and safety of people in our communities,” says Mike Leland, “Many people living in crisis lack access to clean water, sunscreen and other essentials. It is our responsibility to ensure that they stay safe.”

Along with offering practical support and emotional and spiritual care year-round, The Salvation Army and their outreach teams are handing out water bottles, providing refuge from the sun, handing sunscreen and hats, dispatching street teams to assist those in need, and providing other relief efforts.

“People living on the streets are vulnerable at the best of times,” says Leland. “When temperatures reach extreme levels, and people are left without the proper devices to deal with it, their lives are literally put at risk.”

If the public would like to help, they can provide support by donating the following items:

Sunscreen

Hats

Bottled Water

“We have a long-standing history of providing temporary relief during extreme weather conditions,” says Leland. “Along with our community partners, we work together to ensure needs are met in our communities during challenging times.”