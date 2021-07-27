Superintendent Davy Lee New Officer-in-Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment of RCMP

Fraser Valley – On Monday. RCMP introduced Superintendent Davy Lee as the new Officer-in-Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

I am deeply honoured to be selected as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD), said Lee. I look forward to keeping the momentum going in meeting the challenges ahead with the continued growth of the Upper Fraser Valley, modernization and community stakeholder relationships.

Please join me in congratulating Inspector Davy Lee on his promotion to the rank of Superintendent as he has been selected to become the next Officer-in-Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP Detachment. Davy started his policing career approximately 31 years ago in Manitoba where he served in many communities including Morris, Island Lake, Norway House, Sprague, and Steinbach detachments. Davy was promoted to the rank of Inspector in 2012 to the position of Regional Duty officer for the LMD. In 2015, Davy laterally transferred to the UFVRD and assumed the role of Operations Officer. His ongoing dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to both his staff and the communities he oversees is truly noteworthy. I wish him all the best in his new role as the OIC and we are very proud of his ongoing accomplishments to date, said Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy, District Commander, Lower Mainland District.

It is a privilege to accept this promotion. I remain optimistic that the insurmountable circumstances of late have made us stronger, more resilient and closer than ever before, adds Superintendent Lee. I look forward to the next chapter and working alongside everyone in serving District of Kent (Agassiz), Harrison Hot Springs, Hope, Boston Bar and Chilliwack, as well as the many communities represented by the Stó:lō and Nlaka’paumux First Nations.