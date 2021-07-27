All Red & Bear Mountain Trails in Mission NOW Closed – Fire Hazard is EXTREME

Mission (Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association) – The Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association posted the trail closures on Monday.

*TRAIL CLOSURES*

Effective Tuesday, July 27th, the Mission Fire Chief has ordered all trails at Red & Bear mountains in Mission to be closed for all use as fire hazard is EXTREME.

This applies to all activities, including hiking, running, biking, trail work, horse riding, and all motorized traffic on and off road.

Fire risk has risen to extreme and we all need to be very cautious. Thank you for respecting the closures.