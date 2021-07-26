MISSING TEEN – Abbotsford Police Trying to Locate Missing 14 year-old Keeghan Baxter

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department is trying to locate missing 14 year-old Keeghan Baxter.

He was last seen in Central Abbotsford on Sunday, July 25th 2021 at 12:30 in the afternoon. Keeghan stands 5’0″ tall, has a medium build and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Puma baseball hat, black t-shirt, grey shorts, and carrying a blue & green water bottle.

Anyone with information about Keeghan BAXTER should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).