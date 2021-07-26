Colin James Blues Trio November 5 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Re-Scheduled from April 2020 – Original Tickets Will Be Honoured (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Live Music, ’nuff said.

Concerts are being re-booked or new tours are in the works as we slowly come out of the pandemic.

Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents COLIN JAMES BLUES TRIO on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, 9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack. Tickets are $49.50 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at the Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

The concert originally scheduled for April 1, 2020 has been rescheduled to November 5, 2021. All tickets purchased for April 1, 2020 will be honored for the new date.

“Blues has always been a pass-it-forward kind of thing,” says James. “It’s also surprisingly hard to write. You have to be careful how modern you get in your phrasing. Certain writers can write a song that sounds like it was done 40 years ago, but it’s deceptively hard. All my life I’ve tried to bring vitality to older songs. Hopefully my dedication to it is what floats it over the mark.” So much of Colin James’s career has pointed him to this moment; joyfully tangled up in the blues, which, as he notes, “is the only genre where you can maintain a young profile at the age of 53.”

For more about COLIN JAMES visit colinjames.com.