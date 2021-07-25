Two Recent Bike Crashes Force Mounties to Remind Drivers to Watch For Bikers

Fraser Valley – Two motor vehicle collisions involving motorcyclists in the span of a week has RCMP reminding motorists to be watchful for motorcycles and bicycles on the roadways.

On the morning of July 16 on Evans Road near Knight Road then during the evening of July 17 at the intersection of Kent Road and Hope River Road, RCMP responded to motor vehicle collisions involving automobiles and motorcycles. In both instances vehicle operators remained on scene while BC Ambulance provided medical attention to the motorcyclist.

BC Ambulance transported the motorcyclist involved in the July 16 collision to hospital suffering serious non-life threatening injuries, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. Very fortunately the injury of the motorcyclist from the July 17 collision that appeared to be a recoverable injury.

With summer in full swing, warmer weather conditions bring more riders onto the road. RCMP urge motorists to be mindful of the increased number of motorcycle and bicycle operators sharing the roadway.

Collisions involving automobiles with motorcycles or bicycle riders may result in devastating injury, adds Rail.

Tips to prevent a crash with a motorcycle or bicycle:

Scan intersections carefully to look for motorcycles;

Be ready to yield, as a motorcycle is often closer than it seems.

Motorcycle – bicycle riders:

Be seen;

Watch for drivers clues.

Visit online at bcrcmp or our friends at ICBC for more road safety tips.

Chilliwack RCMP encourage everyone who witnesses dangerous driving behaviour to call police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

