City of Mission’s Gas Tax Funding for 2020 Includes Boswyk Seniors Centre

Mission – The City of Mission received $2,525,440 in funding from the federal government Gas Tax Fund in 2020 and has been hard at work to ensure this has been used on a wide range of community projects and enhancements.



Funding was provided towards the following projects:



• Sidewalk and Walkway Improvements –sidewalks were widened, traffic calming

measures were introduced, a new bus stop was added as part of the Draper Street

Improvement Project.

• Road Paving Program – asphalt was replaced in various locations throughout the City,

including Draper Street, Dewdney Trunk Road, and Campbell Street.

• 2nd Avenue Transit Exchange had improved street lighting and two additional bus

shelters.

• An asset management study enabled the City to track capital assets and equipment.

• The Boswyk Centre, provided seniors with a community centre.

As of June 29, 2021, the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund. This name change better reflects the program’s evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program.