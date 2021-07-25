Mission – The City of Mission received $2,525,440 in funding from the federal government Gas Tax Fund in 2020 and has been hard at work to ensure this has been used on a wide range of community projects and enhancements.
Funding was provided towards the following projects:
• Sidewalk and Walkway Improvements –sidewalks were widened, traffic calming
measures were introduced, a new bus stop was added as part of the Draper Street
Improvement Project.
• Road Paving Program – asphalt was replaced in various locations throughout the City,
including Draper Street, Dewdney Trunk Road, and Campbell Street.
• 2nd Avenue Transit Exchange had improved street lighting and two additional bus
shelters.
• An asset management study enabled the City to track capital assets and equipment.
• The Boswyk Centre, provided seniors with a community centre.
As of June 29, 2021, the Gas Tax Fund has been renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund. This name change better reflects the program’s evolution over time and will not alter or modify the objectives or requirements of the program.
Be the first to comment on "City of Mission’s Gas Tax Funding for 2020 Includes Boswyk Seniors Centre"