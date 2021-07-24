The Driven Project – Police Escorted Supercar Ride Through Vancity to Raise Funds for Special Kids Who Have Life-Threatening Illnesses

Vancouver – The Driven Project is back at it this Sunday, and you’re invited to cheer the kids and the drivers ( AND VPD too!).

On July 25th, from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, a police-escorted fleet of supercars will be driving across the lower mainland giving the ride of a lifetime to some very special kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses and other heavy life challenges, while also surprising other amazing little warriors at their family homes.

The Driven Project is sharing the route for the day with everyone on social media and inviting you to post up and cheer on the kids as they drive by on their #supercartherapy experience.

Please note, they’re generally very accurate with the timeline, but it’s entirely possible they could be up to 10 minutes ahead or behind the posted times.Hope to see you out there.#driveitforward if you happen to be near the route.