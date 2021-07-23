Smoke Alarms Save the Day for Cook Street Apartment Fire in Chilliwack – Kids May Have Played with Matches

Chilliwack – On Friday morning (@8AM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported apartment structure fire located in the 9400 block of Cook Street.15 Firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4 and on arrival fire crews gained access to a ground floor unit of a 3 storey apartment building. Fire crews made entry into the bedroom and were able to quickly suppress a mattress that was on fire. The apartment unit sustained smoke damage.

The occupants of the apartment unit had working smoke alarms and closed the door to the bedroom before they evacuated which helped to contain the fire to the mattress.

No one was hurt and all the tennents evacuated the building safely and were able to return back later in the morning.

The fire is accidental at this time.

Chilliwack Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to keep matches and lighters up high out of the reach of children, in a locked cabinet.