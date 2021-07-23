Fall Art Classes at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Rediscover your love for art this fall with the incredible new lineup of art classes at The Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Art classes have returned with a series of classes that following safety protocols. Art is being created within The Centre and the wide variety of classes offered means that there are brilliant new ways to explore your creativity and find new hobbies.

“The pandemic has shown us how crucial the arts are to us as individuals and to coming together as a community,” says Program Manager Trischa Buhler. “Learning how to create art, music, theatre, and many other art forms allows us to be inspired and express ourselves in a unique way, and I’m happy that the classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre will continue to provide positive artistic experiences for everyone in our community.”

If you are looking to delve into the world of painting and drawing, First Steps in Drawing, Watercolour Beginnings, Introduction to Acrylics and Introduction to Oil Painting will leave you with plenty of new techniques. Art Journaling and Printmaking also offer unique ways to stretch your creative muscles in new directions. If you’re looking for something photography related, Beginning Photography and Next Steps in Photography will get you in the creative mood.

For the pottery enthusiasts, there is a fantastic selection of classes to build your already existing skills and to learn new ones. Wheel 1: Intro to Wheel guides you through the basics, from centering on the pottery wheel to trimming, glazing and firing. Get More Out of Your Glazes will show you the basics to understanding glaze chemistry and how to get the most out of your glazing time!

If you want to learn glass fusing, The Centre is thrilled to offer two classes that will show you how to transform cut glass pieces into stunning unique pendants and ornaments, in First Steps in Glass Fusing and Glass Fused Christmas Ornaments.

Those looking to explore the world of fibre arts will be able to with Knitting for Knewbies, Crochet for Beginners and Cross Stitch Creating, and continue to learn even more techniques with Knext Steps in Knitting and Next Steps in Crochet.

Of course, there is something for kids as well so artists of all ages can join in the fun. Introduction to Anime will guide your kids through creating their own illustrated characters, while Claymakers shows pre-teens the basics of working with clay and the infinite amount of things they can make with it. The World Dance Workshop will teach them the fundamentals of dance in ballet, Arabic, Greek, Indian, African, Modern and Latin American dance styles.

Space in classes is limited, so do not miss your opportunity to fall back in love with art! Registration for all classes is now available, but sign up soon because spots are filling up fast! For more information or to register for a class, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).