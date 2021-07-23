Dangerous Sex Offender Who Poses a High Risk to Re-offend – James Leo Gracie aka Finn McInnis, Living In Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP has issued a Public Interest Notification under section 8(2) (m)of the Privacy Act of Canada regarding a dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend.

James Leo Gracie, also known as, Finn McInnis, 61, completed his Long Term Supervision Order on April 17, 2021 and he is residing in the Chilliwack area.

James Leo Gracie description:

Caucasian male;

Height: 188 cm (6’02);

Weight: 80 kg (176 lbs);

Eyes: Hazel;

Hair: Brown;

Tattoos: Right arm Slim Jim and a rattlesnake; left arm a heart with leaves; upper left arm a heart.

Gracie has been convicted of sexual offences against children including sexual assault and forcible confinement.