Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Hames Hot Mic! with Clint Hames: “Bud Mercer, Chilliwack City Councillor”, Season 3, Episode 6.

Thank you to our sponsor, Simpson Notaries!

Host Clint Hames, welcomes back Bud Mercer, Chilliwack City Councillor with a discussion focussed on the Integrated Community Safety Task Force.

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™