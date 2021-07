Agassiz Speedway/Kent – On the race card for Saturday July 24 at Agassiz Speedway:

Classes are:

Ministock, Street Stock, Midgets and Late Model sponsored by Centra Windows (Rod Wright), Affinity Manufacturing (Gord Schmidt), Wright Way Holdings (Baylee & Jayme Wright).

Pit Gate Registration opens at 2pm

Spectator Gates open at 430pm

50/50 is back in the Stands and in the Pits.

Tickets will be $1 each or 6 for $5.