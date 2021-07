Rolling Stones 2021 No Filter Tour Re-Boots in September Without BC Place – Ticket Refunds Now Available

Vancouver (with files from UCR/Rolling Stones/BC Place) – JULY 22 UPDATE – The Rolling Stones were to play BC Place in May (12) 2020, then COVID threw the monkey wrench into the plans (Stones fans will see what we did there).

The 2021 re-scheduled tour will start in September BUT, as you can understand, with travel between the US and Canada affected by COVID, the lone Canadian date (Vancouver) has been scrubbed.

Refunds are now available:

The Rolling Stones have confirmed on their official website (https://t.co/d5JA3KLngy) that the No Filter Tour will not be playing a date at BC Place Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vuBbY6wxpl — BC Place (@bcplace) July 22, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY MARCH 2020 – Due to COVID-19, the Rolling Stones 2020 No Filter Tour is postponed including the May 12 gig at BC Place in Vancouver. Hold onto tickets as a new date will be announced later in the year.

ORIGINAL STORY – The Rolling Stones are heading back on the road.

The legendary rockers have announced a slew of North American performances throughout 2020, a continuation of their No Filter tour.

The tour WAS to take place:

May 8 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20th – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24th – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

May 29th – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6th – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

June 10th – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 14th – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

June 19th – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 5th – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 9th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” Mick Jagger said in a statement. Keith Richards added, “We had the best time on the road last summer, and we are ready to do it again!”

Vigilant Rolling Stones fans had seen hints of the tour’s announcement. Earlier this week, a post to the band’s Instagram page noted that the group was “feeling restless.” Meanwhile, cryptic billboards and even an ice sculpture foreshadowed a few of the trek’s stops.