Chilliwack Cultural Centre Looking for Both Clothed and Nude Models for their Live Model Drawing Open Studio

Chilliwack – The ability to draw the human figure is an essential art form and vital to those who wish to develop their observational drawing skills.

The Live Model Drawing Studio is an open studio for professional and emerging artists, students, and anyone interested in drawing the human form. Composed of a friendly, welcoming, and very dedicated group of creative people that work independently and at their level of experience. While no formal instruction is provided, support and encouragement is given. The open studio format is designed to work progressively from gestures through to longer poses.

Undraped/Draped (clothed or nude) Live Drawing Models are paid $60.00 for 2.5 hours. Models are responsible for posing in an agreed-upon manner for the course and are expected to be prepared to pose by the beginning of class time.

Live Model Drawing Open Studio will run with an undraped/nude model on Wednesdays and a draped/clothed model on Thursdays. Both sessions run from 6:30pm – 9:00pm.

Models are required to hold a series of poses, from short dynamic poses of 1-10 minutes in length to more sustained poses of 15-30 minutes. A variety of male and female models with different body shapes and ages are booked for the Open Studio.

For more information, please contact Trischa Buhler, Programs Manager, at [email protected] or 604-392-8000.