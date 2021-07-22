Branch 4 Chilliwack Legion – Fundraising Yard Sale on Saturday July 24th TOPICS:Royal Canadian Legion Posted By: Don Lehn July 22, 2021 Chilliwack – Branch 4 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Chilliwack is having a fundraiser/yard sale on Saturday July 24. The proceeds to support the Legion and the services to veterans. The Legion is 9350 Mary Street , Downtown from 9 AM to 2PM. BufferFacebookTwitterLinkedinemail
