Branch 4 Chilliwack Legion – Fundraising Yard Sale on Saturday July 24th

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 22, 2021

Chilliwack – Branch 4 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Chilliwack is having a fundraiser/yard sale on Saturday July 24. The proceeds to support the Legion and the services to veterans.

The Legion is 9350 Mary Street , Downtown from 9 AM to 2PM.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Branch 4 Chilliwack Legion – Fundraising Yard Sale on Saturday July 24th"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.