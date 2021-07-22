Abby PD Investigating Serious Assault on Ventura Lane

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police is investigating a serious assault that occurred shortly after Noon on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in the 32000 Block of Ventura Lane. One victim was transported to hospital by Abbotsford Emergency Services for medical treatment.



Major Crime detectives are now investigating the incident and after reviewing CCTV, would like to speak to the people who were observed in this area.



A dark coloured Tesla drove south out of the mini mall parking lot at 32868 South Fraser Way and travelled east through the lane around the same time the as the assault. It is possible the occupants may have seen the suspect.



A female exited a pickup truck and walked north down Ventura Lane when the suspect fled the scene and ran past her.



The suspect is described as a male and was wearing a top with the hood up.



Detectives would like to speak to these specific witnesses and are asking anyone who may have information regarding the assault to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).