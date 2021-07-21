Province Now Accepting Applications from Licensed Child Care Providers – $10 A Day Child Care Program

Victoria – The Province is accepting applications from licensed child care providers who want to give families child care for $10 a day or less.

This intake will support the expansion of $10-a-day child care spaces from 2,500 currently to 12,500 by December 2022.

For more information on the new Universal Child Care Prototype Sites, including eligibility criteria and the application form, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcareprototypesites

“A key goal under Childcare BC is to implement $10-a-day child care across the province,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “We’re adding nearly 4,000 new $10-a-day child care spaces in communities across the province, and we’re working with our federal counterparts to achieve the goal of inclusive, affordable, universal child care for all.”

Budget 2021 invests in nearly 4,000 more $10-a-day spaces, which will more than double the number of spaces available to families. The new sites will be funded solely by the Province and are expected to be available to local families starting in December 2021.

In addition, as part of a new agreement with the Government of Canada, a further 6,000 spaces are expected to be available by December 2022. Applications for the Universal Child Care Prototype program will be accepted until Aug. 31, 2021, and child care providers who apply will be considered for all future expansion opportunities.

Since 2018, about 50 Universal Child Care Prototype sites in 32 communities have been offering child care for $10 a day to about 2,500 children, including the Collingwood Neighbourhood House in Vancouver.