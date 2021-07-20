Coquihalla (Highway 5) North of Highway 3 Split Re-Opening to Single Lane Traffic – Vehicle Fire by Othello Pull Out

Posted By: Don Lehn July 20, 2021

Hope – BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack is advising that Highway 5 is now reopening to single lane trffic at the Hwy 3/Hwy 5 split due to a vehicle fire on Highway 5 near the Othello pull-out.

The fire is in BC Forestry’s jurisdiction. Conditions are very dry and the BC Wildfire Service is deploying a helicopter with water bucket to the scene.

This is a developing situation and information is subject to change. Motorists can monitor DriveBC.ca for updates regarding the highway closure. Motorists are asked to obey the direction of traffic control personnel at the scene.

