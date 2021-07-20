Chilliwack Fire Investigating Arson on Hope River Road – Vacant Home

Chilliwack – Around 3:30 Tuesday Morning Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a structure fire in the 46000 block of Hope River Road.

30 firefighters from Chilliwack fire halls 1, 2, 4 and 6 responded. When firefighters arrived, they found a vacant two storey residential house with heavy fire at the rear of the structure. Firefighters went defensive and worked quickly to extinguish the fire and protect any exposures. The home suffered extensive fire damage.

No one was hurt.

Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind owners of vacant homes that they face an increase risk when it comes to property damage which includes vandalism, theft and or fire damage. Homeowner’s are also reminded to communicate with their insurance provider if the home is vacant.

A fire within a vacant home also increases the risk to fire fighter safety.

Residential structures should be boarded up, secured and all services (electrical and Hydro) be disconnected on site.

It is recommended that owner’s visit their property on a regular basis to confirm all structures on site remain secured.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca