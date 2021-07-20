2021 Mission Folk Festival – Folks at Home – July 23 to 25 – Virtual Shows

Posted By: Don Lehn July 20, 2021

Mission – The 2021 Mission Folk Music Festival invites you to experience Folk at Home • July 23 – 25.

The 34th annual Mission Folk Music Festival goes online for 2021. Look for a dynamic showcase of musical styles and genres – from blues to bluegrass, indie folk to Afro-flamenco to world rhythms. See familiar and beloved names along with talented newcomers. It’s all there for you from the comfort of your home – and free!

Website Information is here. Artists include Shari Ulrich, Barney Bental and Jim Cuddy (Blue Rodeo).

The Mission Folk Music Festival is a registered charitable organization | 128544509RR0001

Please consider supporting their work and give today or volunteer hosting an event in the comfort of your home.

