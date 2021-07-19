RCMP Canoe Launch at Cultus Lake – Cops, Kids and Canoes Pulling Together

Cultus Lake – RCMP Indigenous Policing officers and local youth pulled together during the launching of canoes at Cultus Lake.

Launched and named with traditional ceremony on July 7 at Main Beach in Cultus Lake the West Wind and Wave Eater – 24’ CLIPPER canoes engineered to reflect the traditional Coast-Salish design – represent an opportunity for police to build positive relationships while engaging with local youth to promote healthy life style choices.

“ It was really important to us to launch the canoes the right way, said Constable Jaden Courtney, Urban Indigenous Liaison Officer of the UFVRD RCMP. We raise our hands to Skowkale First Nation Chief Mark Point for guiding us in the ceremony, naming the canoes and appointing honourary skippers for the traditional teachings. We can’t wait to get out there and pull together towards a stronger relationship built on mutual respect and trust.