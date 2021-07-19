Huskers Release 2021 Schedule – BCFC Looks at Prince George for 2022 (Download Schedule)

Chilliwack/Prince George – With fans allowed back in the stands for the 2021 BCFC season, the Valley Huskers have released their schedule for 2021. The Huskers start the season at home again the Okanagan Sun, September 4 at Exhibition Stadium. The downside of the sked is that the last three games of the season are all on the road. Langley, Kamloops and the Vancouver Island Raiders respectively. That will be a challenge if the team is in the playoff hunt by Halloween.

The BCFC has awarded Prince George a conditional franchise for the 2022 season. That will put a financial strain on all teams when it comes to their travel costs. In particular, The Raiders and Westshore Rebels have the added cost of traveling the team bus from Vancouver Island.

Founded in 1998, the Fraser Valley Huskers are a community-based amateur football team that provides young men between the ages of 17-22 an opportunity to participate in highly competitive, post-high school football. The team is now known as just Valley Huskers.