Fans Back In The Stands for West Coast Car Club/ Greg Moore Raceway – Saturday & Sunday July 24 & 25

Chilliwack – First Agassiz Speedway and Mission Raceway re-opened to race fans.

Now it’s Greg Moore Raceway and the West Coast Kart Club.

Website info is here.

For those not in the know: Greg Moore Raceway has been designed to meet or exceed the requirements of the Commission Internationale de Karting – FIA (CIK – FIA), the world’s motorsport governing body.

The track layout is a twelve corner asphalt surface measuring 1,224 meters (4,015 feet) in length in its championship configuration.

Track Organizers have recently replaced the old tires that were used as a safety ring, with a new technology.

