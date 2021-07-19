Chilliwack Corn Maze Sunset Specials On Through July

Chilliwack – One of the benefits of the heat dome from a few weeks ago, was the spike in the growth of the local corn fields.

The corn shacks are up and the Chilliwack Corn Maze have their Sunset Special back for the month of July.

The maze is at 41905 Yale Road West.

Between 4PM to 6PM, all Farm Pack Meals (hamburger/hot dog, drink and chips) are half price. Come with the family and enjoy a meal outside.

They also have @birchwooddairyfarm ice cream for dessert.

The Chilliwack Corn Maze has been operating since 1999. Each year attractions or improvements are made along with a new maze design to keep the public looking forward to finding out what is new on the farm.

For more information on attractions and admission rates, visit the website at www.chilliwackcornmaze.com