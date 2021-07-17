Abbotsford To Get RED FM Vancouver/Surrey Repeater

Vancouver/Surrey/Abbotsford ( Dan Sys – Canadian Radio News) – South Asian Broadcasting (RED FM) has received permission from ISEDC to conduct synchronous FM tests on 93.1 and 89.1 in Abbotsford.

93.1 is CKYE’s main frequency in Vancouver while CKYE-1 on 89.1 is the frequency of their rebroadcaster in Surrey.

After assessing the results of these tests South Asian will then submit a formal application utilizing the better of the two frequencies.

The synchronous FM proposal was necessitated after KISM 92.9 in nearby Bellingham, Washington implemented IBOC which severely degraded CKYE’s signal on 93.1 in the Fraser Valley.

As far as CRN Canadian Radio News knows, this will be the first synchronous FM station in British Columbia. They are quite rare in Canada, however the one that stands out is CKEY-1 101.1 in St. Catharines, Ontario which simulcasted CKEY 101.1 (now CFLZ) in Fort Erie, Ontario over a decade ago.

CKYE Red FM 93.1 is a Class C Canadian radio station based in Vancouver, British Columbia. This broadcasting station is a commercial radio network that covers the area of Metro Vancouver. Launched on December 21, 2005, it airs on FM dial using 93.1 MHz frequency. The South Asian Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) owns and manages the station.