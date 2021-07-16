SurreyCares Community Foundation Announces Keery Park Endowment Fund

Surrey – SurreyCares Community Foundation is delighted to announce the creation of the “Keery Park Endowment Fund.” The fund’s purpose is to ensure that Keery Park continues in perpetuity as a nature park for use and enjoyment of the community.

An initial contribution was made by the Keery Family to establish the new endowment fund. Income from the Keery Park Endowment Fund will be disbursed to the City of Surrey on an annual basis for the improvement and enhancement of Keery Park. in perpetuity.

The family’s objective is to ensure that the park is preserved and enhanced for the enjoyment of the community. “As only one acre of the property is currently cleared, the family would like to see capital raised toward the development of a nature trail system to allow visitors to see the beauty of the park’s woodlands. Other amenities and projects may be created in the future as funds are raised.”

“We are excited to work in partnership with the Keery Family, the City of Surrey and the Community to grow this fund. This opportunity is particularly timely. As the Community re-opens following the pandemic, having more natural spaces where community members can enjoy the health benefits of being outdoors will contribute to community well-being”, stated Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of SurreyCares.

“SurreyCares is pleased to work with donors in Surrey, such as the Keery Family.” said John Lawson, Board Chair of SurreyCares. “This fund will continue to enhance this beautiful spot that community members can enjoy for years to come.”

To donate and show support for Keery Park, please visit www.surreycares.org/keery-park-endowment-fund