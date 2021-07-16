Chilliwack Sunflower Festival Starts July 26 – Tickets Now Available

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival brought to you by the creators of Chilliwack Tulip Festival, now has tickets available on line.

Tickets are now LIVE and linked below!



We can’t wait to welcome you back to the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival and the sunniest of seasons ☀️#ChilliwackSunflowerFest 🌻https://t.co/jd6mbQrtCf#Chilliwack #ShareChilliwack #Sunflowers #ExploreBC pic.twitter.com/03NBD2ngYZ — Chilliwack Sunflower Festival (@onosfestivals) July 16, 2021

HOW TO GET THERE:

41310 Yale Road (entrance off of Royalwood Ave.) Off Highway 1, less than a minute from Exit 109 (Yale Road West).

The festival is July 26 to Labour Day. The 2021 Chilliwack Sunflower Festival boasts more than three kilometres of pathways throughout the fields, bursting with 42 varieties of sunflowers planted in each of the three display gardens, plus more than 50 varieties of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of wildflowers. The fields are planted in stages so that all of the flowers can be enjoyed throughout the season, just in different locations around the fields. There will always be between 5 and 8 acres of flowers in full bloom throughout the season.

In addition to the flowers themselves, capture lasting memories of the day at a variety of onsite photo opportunities, including a windmill; three vintage bicycles; a 1950s Morris convertible; a horse carriage; seven swing sets; a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and much more. Guests can also enjoy the many outdoor lawn games available to play.

This year also sees the return of “U-pick sunflowers” as well as a field-side store with fresh-cut and potted sunflowers, sunflower seeds and bulbs (tulips, daffodils and hyacinths) for planting, souvenirs, ice cream, snacks, cold drinks, fresh Chilliwack corn, and local garlic.

In need of something more substantial to satisfy your appetite? A local food truck will be onsite daily, and two on weekends.

In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, there will be limited hourly capacity, as well as hand-sanitizing stations positioned throughout the premises, and staff will frequently sanitize high-touch areas.