Chilliwack Mountain Fire Destroys Townhouse – Firefighter Injured – As Family Gets Ready for Alberta Move – GoFundMe Set Up

Chilliwack – Details are still coming in for a fire that destroyed a home on Chilliwack Mountain early Friday morning.

Family freind Shelley Goerzen told FVN: This is my friends house from last night. They managed to get out in time but have nothing. Everything is gone. If you have any extra anything let me know….Their boy is two.

Rachel Kieneker organized a GoFundMe page for the family: David and Tilly had a house fire last night, Friday July 16, and lost everything they own. Their house was for sale and they were supposed to be moving to Alberta next week Friday. The house sale has fallen through and all their plans have been turned upside down. If you are able, anything will help them at this point.

The cause of the fire is not known but family said that they woke up to the balcony on fire.

Chilliwack Firefighters Local posted to Facebook:

Last night Chilliwack Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Alameda Drive with heavy fire showing. All of the residents were able to escape, however they may have lost a pet in the tragedy. 1 fire fighter was injured when a ceiling collapsed on them, we are hoping it is only minor in nature.With the lack of rain and excessive heat we have seen recently we want to remind everybody to remain diligent in their efforts towards staying fire safe. Be sure your household has a fire escape plan, and all know what to do in the event of such an emergency.

Chilliwack Fire said the fire was accidental:

Around 1:30 Friday morning, 35 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 responded to a confirmed structure fire in a 3 storey townhouse located in the 43000 block of Alameda Drive. Fire crews arrived on scene to a fully involved fire in one of the townhouse units with the fire moving into the adjoining townhouse.

Firefighters managed to control the fire and protect the adjacent exposures. Firefighters overhauled both units and extinguished the fire.

Both townhouses were severely damaged by fire, smoke and water. There was minor heat damage to the exterior of an adjacent townhouse.

The use of a limited combustible hardie board cladding on the exterior of the townhouse units reduced the fire spread and damage to the buildings.

The townhouses were not sprinklered as they were constructed prior to adoption of the City of Chilliwack sprinkler bylaw in 2007.

Working smoke alarms had initially alerted the residents and they managed to safely evacuate their townhouse. They were treated for possible smoke inhalation by BCEHS paramedics and released at the scene.

A firefighter suffered neck and back injuries when he was struck by pieces of gyproc falling from the ceiling. He was treated by BCEHS paramedics and released at the scene.

Cause of the fire is considered accidental and is being investigated by Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators.