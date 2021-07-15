Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Seniors BBQ -Saturday July 17

Chilliwack – The Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Free Senior’s Appreciation BBQ at Noon on Saturday 17th July at Central Community Park Downtown Chilliwack. The event is Noon to 3PM.

KCCA appreciates our senior community & enjoy honoring them. Last 18 months were very tough for everyone especially for our senior community members. As now restrictions easing and we heading towards a normal life. Please RSVP ( this will help count the number and in arrangements) by clicking the event going on Facebook or by private message on Facebook or email at [email protected] or by phone text.

COVID 19 restrictions will be followed for outdoors.