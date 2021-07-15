Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Seniors BBQ -Saturday July 17

TOPICS:
Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association

Posted By: Don Lehn July 15, 2021

Chilliwack – The Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Free Senior’s Appreciation BBQ at Noon on Saturday 17th July at Central Community Park Downtown Chilliwack. The event is Noon to 3PM.

KCCA appreciates our senior community & enjoy honoring them. Last 18 months were very tough for everyone especially for our senior community members. As now restrictions easing and we heading towards a normal life. Please RSVP ( this will help count the number and in arrangements) by clicking the event going on Facebook or by private message on Facebook or email at [email protected] or by phone 📱text.
COVID 19 restrictions will be followed for outdoors.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association Seniors BBQ -Saturday July 17"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.